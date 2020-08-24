Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BABA $ESTC $PANW $SPLK $WHR $ZS

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 24 August, as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:BABA) saw its target price raised to 295 from 270 at Benchmark, which also reiterated its Buy rating on the Chinese technology giant. The consensus target is at 285.91.

Elastic N.V. (NASDAQ:ESTC) saw its price target raised at RBC Capital Markets to 111 from 95, Vs th 99 consensus target. The stock is listed as one of the Top ideas at RBC.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw its target price raised to 305 from 265 at Oppenheimer. The analysts at Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a 325 target. The consensus target for the security software giant is at 272.21.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was started with a Buy rating and a 270 price objective at Loop Capital. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of $93.92 to 217.36. The consensus price target is set at 193.24 below Friday’s close.

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR): seeing renewed demand and investor optimism is driving this home appliance giant. Shares have a consensus price target of 159.00 way below Friday’s close.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was started with a Buy rating and a 160 target at Loop Capital.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!