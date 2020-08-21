Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$CNK $NUS $PANW $ZS

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 21 August, as follows:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was raised to Buy from Hold at Benchmark, which set an 18 price objective. The consensus target price is 16.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS): A big jump in earnings estimates means this stock deserves a new look. Shares closed Thursday 47.59 and have a consensus price target at 51.71.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was started with a Buy rating and a 328 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus estimate is 269.63.

Zscaler Inc. (NYSE:ZS) was started with a Buy rating and a 171 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target is at 108.09.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!