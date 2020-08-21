Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$CNK $NUS $PANW $ZS

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 21 August, as follows:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was raised to Buy from Hold at Benchmark, which set an 18 price objective. The consensus target price is 16.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS): A big jump in earnings estimates means this stock deserves a new look. Shares closed Thursday 47.59 and have a consensus price target at 51.71.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was started with a Buy rating and a 328 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus estimate is 269.63.

Zscaler Inc. (NYSE:ZS) was started with a Buy rating and a 171 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target is at 108.09.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys