Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Friday, 21 August, as follows:
Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was raised to Buy from Hold at Benchmark, which set an 18 price objective. The consensus target price is 16.18.
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS): A big jump in earnings estimates means this stock deserves a new look. Shares closed Thursday 47.59 and have a consensus price target at 51.71.
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was started with a Buy rating and a 328 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus estimate is 269.63.
Zscaler Inc. (NYSE:ZS) was started with a Buy rating and a 171 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target is at 108.09.
