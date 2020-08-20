Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Thursday, 20 August, as follows:
Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 165 from 145 at Citigroup.
Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA): New leadership and favorable market conditions fuel an impressive turnaround. Shares closed Wednesday at 99.59 and have a consensus price target of 103.50.
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 150 from 135 at Citigroup. Disney has a 132.74 consensus target price.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
