Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BUD $ANNX $HOME $ELAN $JD $MET $RH

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 19 August, as follows:

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V. (NYSE:BUD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 62 from 52 at Argus.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was started with a Buy rating and a 33 price objective at BofA Securities.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was reiterated as Buy and its price objective was raised to 54 from 45 at BofA Securities.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 30 from 26 at Argus.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 85 from 73 at Goldman Sachs. Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 78 from 73. BofA Securities reiterated it as Buy and raised its price objective to 79 from 70. Shares have a 73.04 consensus target price.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) was reiterated as Buy and with a 45 price target at Argus.

RH (NYSE:RH), the parent of Restoration Hardware, was reiterated as Buy and its price objective was raised to 352 from 285 at BofA Securities.

