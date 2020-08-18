Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BABA $AMAT $ANGI $ATYR $EAT $PDX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 18 August, as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 242 from 240 at Truist Securities.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 75 from 62 at Citigroup.

Angi Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI): This is a well-positioned company with its leading online services offerings. Shares recently closed at 13.13 and have a consensus price target of 16.32.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 13 target at HC Wainwright.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 46 target price at Deutsche Bank.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 130 from 118 at Citigroup.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!