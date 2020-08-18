Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$BABA $AMAT $ANGI $ATYR $EAT $PDX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 18 August, as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 242 from 240 at Truist Securities.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 75 from 62 at Citigroup.

Angi Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI): This is a well-positioned company with its leading online services offerings. Shares recently closed at 13.13 and have a consensus price target of 16.32.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 13 target at HC Wainwright.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 46 target price at Deutsche Bank.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 130 from 118 at Citigroup.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys