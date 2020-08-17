Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 17 August, as follows:

Cadence Bancorp. (NYSE:CADE) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 14 from 9 at Truist Securities.

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was reiterated as Buy at Nomura/Instinet.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO): Investors smell a bargain as this company starts to grow. Shares closed Friday at 42.88 and have a consensus price target of 47.92.

Marriott International Inc. (NYSE:MAR) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 125 from 88 at Jefferies.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 160 from 150 at Raymond James. Target closed at 134.81 a share ahead of the call, and it has a 132.84 consensus target price.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

