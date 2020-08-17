#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$CADE $CHL $GO $MAR $TGT
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Monday, 17 August, as follows:
Cadence Bancorp. (NYSE:CADE) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 14 from 9 at Truist Securities.
China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was reiterated as Buy at Nomura/Instinet.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO): Investors smell a bargain as this company starts to grow. Shares closed Friday at 42.88 and have a consensus price target of 47.92.
Marriott International Inc. (NYSE:MAR) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 125 from 88 at Jefferies.
Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 160 from 150 at Raymond James. Target closed at 134.81 a share ahead of the call, and it has a 132.84 consensus target price.
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? Buy the #1 Services Provider to the World’s Oil & Gas Industry - August 17, 2020
- Commentary: Paul Ebeing on Wall Street - August 17, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - August 17, 2020