Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$FOLD $BKNG $CVNA $CHTR $EA $ICE $ON $PHM
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Wednesday, 12 August, as follows:
Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 20 from 15 at Citigroup.
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was reiterated a Buy and its target price was raised to 2,050 from 1,900 at Citigroup.
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 240 from 120 at Citigroup.
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 700 from 615 at Citigroup.
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 165 from 150 at Needham.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 115 from 108 at Citigroup.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 35 from 30 at Rosenblatt.
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM): homebuilders are 1 of the hottest industries in America in Y 2020. Shares closed at 44.37 Tuesday, and have a consensus price target at 45.77.
