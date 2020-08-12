Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$FOLD $BKNG $CVNA $CHTR $EA $ICE $ON $PHM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 12 August, as follows:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 20 from 15 at Citigroup.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was reiterated a Buy and its target price was raised to 2,050 from 1,900 at Citigroup.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 240 from 120 at Citigroup.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 700 from 615 at Citigroup.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 165 from 150 at Needham.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 115 from 108 at Citigroup.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 35 from 30 at Rosenblatt.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM): homebuilders are 1 of the hottest industries in America in Y 2020. Shares closed at 44.37 Tuesday, and have a consensus price target at 45.77.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report
  2. Wall Street Reversed on ‘a dime’ Friday Powering the Biggest Point Advance on the Dow in History
  3. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Auction a New Roma for the Benefit of Save the Children
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys