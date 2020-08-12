Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$FOLD $BKNG $CVNA $CHTR $EA $ICE $ON $PHM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 12 August, as follows:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 20 from 15 at Citigroup.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was reiterated a Buy and its target price was raised to 2,050 from 1,900 at Citigroup.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 240 from 120 at Citigroup.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 700 from 615 at Citigroup.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 165 from 150 at Needham.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 115 from 108 at Citigroup.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 35 from 30 at Rosenblatt.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM): homebuilders are 1 of the hottest industries in America in Y 2020. Shares closed at 44.37 Tuesday, and have a consensus price target at 45.77.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!