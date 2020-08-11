Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$CF $EXK $ETSY $GOCO $GSS $HL $NAK $SWCH $VRNA

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 11 August, as follows:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup and its target price was raised to 38 from 29.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 5.25 from 3.25 at HC Wainwright.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Citigroup reiterated it as Buy and raised its target price to 170 from 100.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has seen its quiet period end, with a 1.6% gain to 17.25 Friday and a 2% gainer to 17.50 Monday. Truist started it as Buy with a 26 target price.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEARCA:GSS) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 6.75 from 5.25 at HC Wainwright.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 7.00 from 4.25 at HC Wainwright.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEARCA:NAK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 3.50 from 2.75 at HC Wainwright.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 23 from 22 at Citigroup

Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:VRNA) was started with a Buy rating and a 17 price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!