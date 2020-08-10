Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$AYX $AWK $AVT $BKNG $NET $CYRX $TTD

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 10 August, as follows:

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) was maintained as Buy at Needham. The consensus target price is at 168.58.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Janney reiterated its Buy rating with a 153 price target.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was reiterated as Strong Buy but its target price was lowered to 35 from 44 at Raymond James.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 2,000 from 1,750 at Needham.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 50 from 47 at Needham.

CryoPort Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 37 from 23 at Needham.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI): Mortgage rates and more people moving to the suburbs are helping homebuilders. Shares closed Friday at 68.38 and have a consensus price target at 75.19.

Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 580 from 475 at Needham. The consensus target price was at 367.35.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
