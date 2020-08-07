Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 7 August, as follows:

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) HC Wainwright reiterated it as Buy and raised its target to 100 from 48.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 160 price target at Roth Capital. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target from 130 to 150.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 328 from 286 at Citigroup. Its target was raised to 300 from 200.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC): The big food companies are benefiting from shifting consumer behavior during lockdowns. Shares closed Thursday at 35.28 and have a consensus price target of 36.10.

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 26 from 24 at Citigroup.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

