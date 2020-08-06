Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 6 August, as follows:

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 130 from 88 at Needham.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 100 price target at BTIG. It had a 97.19 prior consensus target price.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price objective was raised to 77 from 59 at BofA Securities

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 105 from $91 at Goldman Sachs. Merck has a93 consensus target price.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB): This stock is up 98%, over 3 yrs, soundly beating the market return of 29% (not including dividends). Shares closed at Wednesday 31.62 and have a consensus price target of 42.67.

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 107 from 80 at Deutsche Bank.

