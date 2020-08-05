Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 5 August, as follows:

Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price from 256 to 269.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX): This stock is on the ground floor of hardware innovation and is a critical component of the 4th industrial revolution. Shares closed Tuesday at 384.96 and have a consensus price target of 395.17.

McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 202 from 169 at Deutsche Bank.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 120 from 103 at Deutsche Bank.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 355 from 290 at Raymond James.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was reiterated with a Buy rating and its target price was raised to 190 from 145 at Rosenblatt.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
