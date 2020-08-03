Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 3 August, as follows:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reiterated as Buy at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and the firm raised its price target to 155 from 135.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SunTrust reiterated its Buy rating and raised its 3,400 price target to 3,600.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) SunTrust reiterated its Buy rating with a 153 price target.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) SunTrust reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 285.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 200 from 113 at Canaccord Genuity.

On NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVCR), SunTrust reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 93 from 90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE:SMG): Something is blooming about this company. Shares most recently closed at 158.57 and have a consensus price target of 167.75.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!