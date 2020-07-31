Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Friday, 31 July, as follows:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Deutsche Bank reiterated it as Buy after it had just raised its target price to 7.75 from 6.75.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Canaccord Genuity upgraded it to Buy from Hold and raised its target price to 18 from 13.

Cimpress PLC (NASDAQ:CMPR) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 116 from 75 at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD): this Chinese e-Commerce firm has diversified into new areas and seen its stock price outclimb Alibaba. Shares closed Thursday at 62.29 and have a consensus price target of 66.37.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 1,400 from 860 the Street’s highest call.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

