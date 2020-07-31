Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts
$NLY $APRN $CMPR $JD $SHOP
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Friday, 31 July, as follows:
Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Deutsche Bank reiterated it as Buy after it had just raised its target price to 7.75 from 6.75.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Canaccord Genuity upgraded it to Buy from Hold and raised its target price to 18 from 13.
Cimpress PLC (NASDAQ:CMPR) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 116 from 75 at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD): this Chinese e-Commerce firm has diversified into new areas and seen its stock price outclimb Alibaba. Shares closed Thursday at 62.29 and have a consensus price target of 66.37.
Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 1,400 from 860 the Street’s highest call.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
