Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Thursday, 30 July, as follows:

CRISPR Therapeutics A.G. (NASDAQ:CRSP): Chardan reiterated its Buy, and raised its target price to 100 from 72.50, and Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 105 from 84.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 39 from 33 at Needham.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was started as Buy with a 140 target price at Deutsche Bank.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO): This rural retailer just had its best Quarter in its history. Shares closed Wednesday at 145.46 and have a consensus price target at 154.18.

