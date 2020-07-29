Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$ADM $BBY $CXO $K $SMPL $VCRA

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 29 July, as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) was started as Buy with a $51 price target at Seaport Global. ADM has a 47.22 consensus target price.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY): This electronics retailer has seen massive gains since March and offers investors a solid dividend. Shares closed at 97.19 Tuesday and have a consensus price target of 95.97.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was raised to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 66 from 60 at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) was started as Buy with a 76 price target at Seaport Global.

Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SMPL) was started as Buy with a 27 price target at Seaport Global.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to 30 from 21 at Craig-Hallum.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!