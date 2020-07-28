Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid

$ARNA $EBAY $KLAC $KTP $MS $NAK $NXPI $SLB $LUV $TER

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 28 July, as follows:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 83 from 65 at Citigroup.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 69 from 60 at Benchmark. It has a 55.62 consensus target price.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 214 from 178 at Citigroup. It has a 187.13 consensus target price.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was raised to Buy from Sell and its target price was raised to 24 from 17 at Goldman Sachs.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 58 from 56 at Citigroup. Morgan Stanley has a 58.02 consensus target price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEARCA:NAK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 2.75 from 2.25 at HC Wainwright.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 140 from 125 at Needham.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 26 from 20 at Citigroup. Schlumberger has a $21.54 consensus price target.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy but its price target was cut to 42 from 45 at Raymond James.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 89 from 72 at Citigroup

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!