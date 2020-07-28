Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid
$ARNA $EBAY $KLAC $KTP $MS $NAK $NXPI $SLB $LUV $TER
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Tuesday, 28 July, as follows:
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 83 from 65 at Citigroup.
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 69 from 60 at Benchmark. It has a 55.62 consensus target price.
KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 214 from 178 at Citigroup. It has a 187.13 consensus target price.
Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was raised to Buy from Sell and its target price was raised to 24 from 17 at Goldman Sachs.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 58 from 56 at Citigroup. Morgan Stanley has a 58.02 consensus target price.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEARCA:NAK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 2.75 from 2.25 at HC Wainwright.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 140 from 125 at Needham.
Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 26 from 20 at Citigroup. Schlumberger has a $21.54 consensus price target.
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy but its price target was cut to 42 from 45 at Raymond James.
Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 89 from 72 at Citigroup
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Self-Serving US Congress Vs The People - July 28, 2020
- Edgewell (NYSE:EPC) Deserves Watching Closely for Confirmation - July 28, 2020
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 3.0? The People Have to Eat! - July 28, 2020