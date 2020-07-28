Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 28 July, as follows:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 83 from 65 at Citigroup.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 69 from 60 at Benchmark. It has a 55.62 consensus target price.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 214 from 178 at Citigroup. It has a 187.13 consensus target price.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was raised to Buy from Sell and its target price was raised to 24 from 17 at Goldman Sachs.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 58 from 56 at Citigroup. Morgan Stanley has a 58.02 consensus target price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEARCA:NAK) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 2.75 from 2.25 at HC Wainwright.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 140 from 125 at Needham.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 26 from 20 at Citigroup. Schlumberger has a $21.54 consensus price target.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was reiterated as Strong Buy but its price target was cut to 42 from 45 at Raymond James.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 89 from 72 at Citigroup

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by Paul Ebeling on
