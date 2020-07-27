Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 27 July, as follows:

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 15 target price at Deutsche Bank.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target was raised to 7.75 from 6.75 at Deutsche Bank.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was started as Buy with a 120 price target at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was started as Buy with a 51 price target at SunTrust.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI): RFID sensors will connect trillions of products to the Internet of Things. Shares recently closed at 30.12 and have a consensus price target of 33.50

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) we reiterate this stock as a Strong Buy and raised the target price to 178 from 140. Strong, Deep Support and resistance is Nil.

News: Tractor Supply Earnings Jump 61% as e-Commerce Sales Skyrocket

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!