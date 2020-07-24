Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid

Below is our list for Friday, 24 July, as follows:

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 87 at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) SunTrust reiterated it as Buy and raised its target to 1,358, and Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its target to 1,320. Wells Fargo reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its target to 1,282.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was started as Buy with a 9 price target at Mizuho.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 153 at SunTrust.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF): This multilevel marketing company is in the right place. Shares closed at 51.68 Thursday and have a consensus price target of 61.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its price objective was raised to 44.75 from 34.50 at BofA Securities.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was started with a Buy rating and a 130 price target at SunTrust.

