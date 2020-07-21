#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid
$CALX $CXO $JNJ $PE $PSXP $PXD
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Tuesday, 21 July, as follows:
Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX): this cloud name has some thunder coming from solid beats and rising estimates. Shares have a consensus price target of 15.25.
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 70 price target at Raymond James.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 164 target price at Independent Research.
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform and its target price was raised to 16 from 12 at Raymond James.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was cut to 36 from 43 at Jefferies.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform and its target price was raised to 130 from 105 at Raymond James. PXD has a 117.08 consensus target price.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Water is the Source of Life, We All Need It - July 21, 2020
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Marks All-time Highs on Light Volume - July 21, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - July 21, 2020