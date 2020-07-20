Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Monday, 20 July, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD):This has been 1 of the biggest success stories in the semiconductor space over the past 5 yrs. Shares have a consensus price target of 54.40.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was raised to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which also raised its price target to 60. The consensus target is at 60.50.

Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw its target price raised to $375 from $275 at Needham after the company pre-announced very good Q-2 results.

Performance Food Group Co. (NASDAQ:PFGC) was started with a Buy rating and a 35 price objective at BTIG Research. The consensus target is at 36.83.

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) was resumed in coverage at B Riley FBR with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. The consensus target is at 31.86.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!