#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid
$FIS, $LULU, $MA, $HEAR, $V
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below is our list for Wednesday, 15 July, as follows:
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was started with a Buy rating and a 164 target price at Goldman Sachs.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 355 from 345 at BTIG.
Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was started with a Buy rating and a 364 target price at Goldman Sachs.
Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ:HEAR): This COVID-19 and Fortnite play has investors racing to buy the stock. Shares closed Tuesday at 17.82 and have a consensus price target of 19.20.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was started with a Buy rating and a 224 target price at Goldman Sachs.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Kansas City Southern: Very Bullish this Top Railroad Stock, Seeing Strong 2-H - July 15, 2020
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) New Model Revealed as F164BCB - July 15, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - July 15, 2020