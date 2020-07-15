Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys



$FIS, $LULU, $MA, $HEAR, $V

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Wednesday, 15 July, as follows:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was started with a Buy rating and a 164 target price at Goldman Sachs.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 355 from 345 at BTIG.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was started with a Buy rating and a 364 target price at Goldman Sachs.

Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ:HEAR): This COVID-19 and Fortnite play has investors racing to buy the stock. Shares closed Tuesday at 17.82 and have a consensus price target of 19.20.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was started with a Buy rating and a 224 target price at Goldman Sachs.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

