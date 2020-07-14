Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #WallStreet #analysts #research #reports #hold #sell #trade #avoid

$GOOGL, $AMZN, $GBT, $HAL, $MCHP, $POOL, $RPRX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 14 July, as follows:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 1,650 from 1,560 at Mizuho. Alphabet has a 1,550.93 consensus target price.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 3,450 from 3,100 at Mizuho. Amazon’s consensus price is at 2,852.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was started with a Buy rating and a 92 price objective at BofA Securities. Shares have a 108.31 consensus target price.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 15 from 12 at Raymond James.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 125 from 115 at Raymond James.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL): With many public facilities closed, backyard pools are becoming increasingly popular. Shares have a consensus price target at 258.14.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) was started with a Buy rating and a 56 price target at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!