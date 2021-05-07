Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 7 May, as follows:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most profitable companies in history and things keep getting better. Shares are trading pre-market Friday at 129.99 and have a consensus price target at 158.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE): Stifel’s upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to 81 from 75. The consensus target is at 82.33.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS): B Riley Securities raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 11.33.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI): Stifel raised the shares to Buy from Hold and has a 1,800 price target. The consensus target is at 1,912.57.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY): Canaccord Genuity started coverage on the marijuana giant with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. The consensus price target is at 19.62

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!