Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

$AAPL $ASTE $CMLS $MELI $TRLY

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 7 May, as follows:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most profitable companies in history and things keep getting better. Shares are trading pre-market Friday at 129.99 and have a consensus price target at 158.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE): Stifel’s upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to 81 from 75. The consensus target is at 82.33.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS): B Riley Securities raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 11.33.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI): Stifel raised the shares to Buy from Hold and has a 1,800 price target. The consensus target is at 1,912.57.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY): Canaccord Genuity started coverage on the marijuana giant with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. The consensus price target is at 19.62

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

- Advertisement -spot_img

