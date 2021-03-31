Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 1 April, as follows:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, which raised the price target on the technology giant to 142 from 115. The Street’s consensus target is at 152.01.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 47 price target. The posted consensus target is at 55.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which raised the price target on the oil giant to 94 from 76. The consensus target is at 76.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 445 price target at Canaccord Genuity. The consensus price objective is at 413.07.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN): this homebuilder is booming thanks to a shift in the real estate market and withhigher margins. Shares closed Wednesday at 101.23 and have a consensus price target of 106.00.

