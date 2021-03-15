Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 15 March, as follows:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF): this retailer is on the rebound after impressive Q-4 earnings. Shares are trading at 34.46 but have a consensus price target of just 30.22.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was raised from Neutral to Buy at Goldman Sachs. The brokerage firm has traded in a 52-wk trading range of 3.41 – 9.86 and has a consensus price objective of 11.19

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was started at UBS with a Buy rating and an 84 price target. The consensus target is at 74.43.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was raised at Citigroup from Neutral to Buy with a 7 price target. The posted consensus target is just 4.12, and the stock closed Thursday at 9.77, up 93% after posting strong earnings then faded.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT): this powerboat maker is expected to see double-digit sales growth as the economy reopens. Shares have a consensus price target at 33.25.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!