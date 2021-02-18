Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 18 February, as follows:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) was started with a Buy rating and a 12 price target at B. Riley Securities. The consensus target price is 8.73.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was started with a Buy rating and a 42 price target at Stifel. The consensus target is 24.42.

Infinity Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was started with a Buy rating and a 7 price target at Piper Sandler. The consensus target is 7.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH): economic conditions are lining up for an extended rally in the value of new homes. Shares have a consensus price target of 46.00.

Rapid7 Inc. (NYSE:RPD) was started with a Buy rating and a 110 target price at Stifel. The consensus target is at 100.85. 

