Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ABNB $CRWD $DDOG $ZG

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 12 January, as follows:

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was started with a Buy rating at Tigress Financial. Since the recent IPO, it has traded between 121.50 and 174.97. The Wall Street consensus target is set at 154.16, and the last trade on Monday hit the tape at 148.13.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which also raised the price target to 275. The consensus target is 198.37, and shares closed Monday at 232.24.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was raised to Buy from Hold with the price objective lifted to 125 at Jefferies. The consensus target is 102.25. The last trade on Monday came in at 104.25.

Zillow Group Inc. (NYSE:ZG) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 175 price target. The consensus target is 133.90. The stock closed Monday at 149.27.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!