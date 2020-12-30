Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMGN $CTSE $COLL $EOG $PDCE $PRCH

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 30 December, as follows:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was started at Daiwa Securities with a Buy rating and a 300 price objective from the biotechnology giant. The Wall Street consensus target is at 253.29.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTSE) was started with a Buy rating at Benchmark. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 7.65 to 15.86.

Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was reiterated with a Buy rating and is the Top pick for Y 2021 at Needham. The analysts also set a 34 price objective above the 28.29 consensus target.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw its price target raised to 63 from 50 at Truist Securities, which reiterated its Buy rating on the energy company. The consensus target is 63.14.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw its price target raised to 27 from 17 at Truist Securities, which reiterated its Buy rating. The posted consensus target is 23.17.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was started at Benchmark with a Buy rating and a 24 price target. No consensus target was set due to the recent IPO.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

 

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. PG&E Readies $11-B Debt Deal to Exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
  2. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM), Online Customers are Driving the Stock Due North
  3. High Dividend Stocks are a Theme for the Foreseeable Future for Some Investors, + a Few Buy Rated Laggards
  4. The Bulls are in Charge on Wall Street: 3 Key Indicators