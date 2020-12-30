Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMGN $CTSE $COLL $EOG $PDCE $PRCH

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 30 December, as follows:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was started at Daiwa Securities with a Buy rating and a 300 price objective from the biotechnology giant. The Wall Street consensus target is at 253.29.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTSE) was started with a Buy rating at Benchmark. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 7.65 to 15.86.

Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was reiterated with a Buy rating and is the Top pick for Y 2021 at Needham. The analysts also set a 34 price objective above the 28.29 consensus target.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw its price target raised to 63 from 50 at Truist Securities, which reiterated its Buy rating on the energy company. The consensus target is 63.14.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw its price target raised to 27 from 17 at Truist Securities, which reiterated its Buy rating. The posted consensus target is 23.17.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was started at Benchmark with a Buy rating and a 24 price target. No consensus target was set due to the recent IPO.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!