Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$ATVI $ATUS $KNTE $RMR $RKT
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 29 December, as follows:
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reiterated at Truist Securities with a Buy rating and a 90 price target. The consensus price target for the gaming giant is 97.28.
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was reiterated at Raymond James with a Strong Buy rating and a 42 price target. That compares with the 38.73 consensus target and last Monday’s 36.92 closing price.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) was started with a Buy rating and a 48 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock had a recent IPO and has traded between 34.14 and 48.75 since. Piper Sandler also started the company with a Buy rating but with a 60 target.
RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was started with a Buy rating and a 45 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus figure is 35.71.
Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT): this is high-tech firm that facilitates lending is the wave of the future. Shares have a consensus price target of 24.70.
