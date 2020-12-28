Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BIDU $BTAI $CELC $CXP $FISV

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 28 December, as follows:

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): the company is rumored to become the Tesla of China with proprietary AI + advanced driver-assistance systems. Shares are trading at 190 pre-market Monday, but have a consensus price target of 181.87

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) was reiterated at Truist Securities with a Buy rating and a 150 price target. The Wall Street consensus target price is 105.80, and the last trade on Thursday was reported at 52.83.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw its price target raised to 14 from 11 at HC Wainwright, where analysts reiterated their Buy rating on the company. The consensus target is 15.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) was reiterated with a Buy rating and a 15 price target at Truist Securities. The consensus target is at 15.20.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was started with a Buy rating at Tigress Financial. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 73.50 – 125.05. The consensus price target is at 135.31.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!