Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 24 December, as follows:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was resumed in coverage at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 2,250 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is 1,911.79.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was resumed in coverage at HC Wainwright with a Buy rating and a 31 price objective. The consensus target is 31.22.

IQIYI Inc. (NYSE:IQ) was started with a Buy at CMB International. The 52-wk trading range for the shares is 14.51 – 28.03, and the consensus price target is 24.86..

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was started at Stifel with a Buy rating and a 13.25 price target. The shares closed Wednesday at 12.43.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was started at Baird with a Buy rating and a 200 price target. The consensus target is 164.22.

Have a healthy Happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!

