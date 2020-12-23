Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$MELI $PXD $STLD

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 23 December, as follows:

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was raised to Buy from Hold at Santander. The 52-wk trading range for the South America–based online commerce giant is 422.22 – 1727.97, and the consensus price target is 1420.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 135 price target at Truist Securities. That compares with a 131.61 consensus target. The stock is trading a 110.89 pre-market Wednesday.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:STLD): the recent pullback in this hot sector is a steal as I noted early this month in Cash Pile 9.0. Shares have a consensus price target at 38.45

Have a healthy Happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!