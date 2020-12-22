Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 22 December, as follows:

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was started with a Buy rating and a 253 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock has a 176 consensus target.

Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY) was started Buy and was added to the Goldman Sachs Conviction List. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 6.76 – 16.22, and they have a consensus price objective of 17.16.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) was raised to Buy with a 30 price target at Needham. The consensus price target is 19.63,

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, where the analysts also raised the firm’s target price to 272. Wall Street has a 240.26 target.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was started as a Buy with a 53 target price at Goldman Sachs. The consensus target is 20.40.

Sterling Construction Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL): this construction company is looking at rising earnings estimates and has some solid earnings momentum on its side. Shares have a consensus price target of 22.00.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded to Buy from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets, the price target on the retail giant is 170. The consensus target is 161.75

Have a healthy Happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!