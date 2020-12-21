Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$SAM $HTLF $LPSN $M $RVLV

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 21 December, as follows:

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE:SAM): the company’s outlook remains strong and shares rest about 10% below their October highs. Plus, the hard seltzer revolution is still in its early days. Shares have a consensus price target of 1,041.62.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) is raised to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson, which raised the price objective to 49. The consensus price target is 44.50.

Live Person Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was started with a Buy rating and a $73 price objective at Rosenblatt. The consensus target is 68.93, and the stock was last seen at 59.81. Shares were 2% higher in the pre-market Monday, at 62.05

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) was resumed at Jefferies with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. The consensus price target for the venerable retailer is 7.83.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was started with a Buy rating and a 41 price objective at BTIG Research. The consensus target is at 24.93

Have a healthy Happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!