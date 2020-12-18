#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
$OMI $OTX
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 18 December, as follows:
Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS. The analyst boosted the price target to 37, well above the 27.71 consensus target.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX) was raised from Hold to Buy with an 86 price target at DZ Bank. The consensus target for the defense and aerospace giant is 78.61. Friday, pre-market the stock is trading at 71.16.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - December 18, 2020
- Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - December 18, 2020
- The COVID-19 Hoax is Starting to be Exposed - December 18, 2020