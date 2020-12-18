Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$OMI $OTX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 18 December, as follows:

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS. The analyst boosted the price target to 37, well above the 27.71 consensus target.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX) was raised from Hold to Buy with an 86 price target at DZ Bank. The consensus target for the defense and aerospace giant is 78.61. Friday, pre-market the stock is trading at 71.16.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!