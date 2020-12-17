Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CMG $XEC $DVN $JAZZ $MSFT $CRM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 17 December, as follows:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 1,500 price target at Stifel. The Wall Street consensus target is 1398.71.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which increased the price target on this Permian Basin leader to 46. The consensus target price is 44.11.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) is reiterated at Buy and added to the Americas Conviction List at Goldman Sachs. The 52-wk trading range for the shares is 4.70 – 26.98, and the consensus target price is 17.93. The stock ended Wednesday at 15.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was started at Buy with a 174 price objective at UBS. The posted consensus target is higher at 181.28.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reinstated with a Buy rating a 256 price objective at BofA Securities. The software and service giant has a consensus target of 239.37.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 275 price objective. The consensus target is $275.47.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys