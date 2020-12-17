Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CMG $XEC $DVN $JAZZ $MSFT $CRM

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 17 December, as follows:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 1,500 price target at Stifel. The Wall Street consensus target is 1398.71.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which increased the price target on this Permian Basin leader to 46. The consensus target price is 44.11.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) is reiterated at Buy and added to the Americas Conviction List at Goldman Sachs. The 52-wk trading range for the shares is 4.70 – 26.98, and the consensus target price is 17.93. The stock ended Wednesday at 15.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was started at Buy with a 174 price objective at UBS. The posted consensus target is higher at 181.28.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reinstated with a Buy rating a 256 price objective at BofA Securities. The software and service giant has a consensus target of 239.37.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 275 price objective. The consensus target is $275.47.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!