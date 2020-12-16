Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 16 December, as follows:

Advanced Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw its price target lifted to 100 from 88 at Cowen as the analysts cited that management articulated the company’s long-term strategy and revenue/margin profile/earnings power, and the company initiated a $0.10 dividend per share per Quarter garnering a Strong Buy call. The Wall Street consensus price target is 96.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Inc. (NYSE:BMY) was reiterated as a Buy and added to the Goldman Sachs conviction list. Goldie raised its price target on the pharmaceutical giant to 86 from 82. The consensus figure is at 74.29.

DR Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI): housing is red hot no matter what happens with the stimulus. Shares have a consensus price target of 88.35.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank. The 52-wk trading range for the cyclical giant is 37.75 – 83.14. The consensus target is at 79.05. Tuesday’s final print came in at 82.44.

Halliburton Inc. (NYSE:HAL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, which has a 24 price objective for the oil field giant. That compares with a 17.24 consensus target.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, which also lifted its price target to 130. That compares to the 100.60 consensus target.

