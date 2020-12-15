Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AEP $CLX $XPEV

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 15 December, as follows:

American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) was raised to Buy from Neutral with an 84 price target at Mizuho.

Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 249 price target at Citigroup.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was started with a Buy rating and a 58 price target at Deutsche Bank, which noted it as 1 of the Top Chinese EVmakers that can disrupt the auto industry. Shares have consensus target price and a $31.6-B market cap.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!