Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AEP $CLX $XPEV

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 15 December, as follows:

American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) was raised to Buy from Neutral with an 84 price target at Mizuho.

Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 249 price target at Citigroup.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was started with a Buy rating and a 58 price target at Deutsche Bank, which noted it as 1 of the Top Chinese EVmakers that can disrupt the auto industry. Shares have consensus target price and a $31.6-B market cap.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , ,

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  3. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  4. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys