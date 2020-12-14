Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AZO $AVGO $CCI $RIDE $RL

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 14 December, as follows:

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 1,325 price target at Jefferies.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Rosenblatt reiterated it as Buy and raised its price target to 470 from 430. KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price target from 410 to 470.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 180 price target at Deutsche Bank.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was started with a Buy rating and a 31 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock is trading at 20.25 a share Monday morning before hours.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 134 price target at Citigroup.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!