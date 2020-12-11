Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 11 December, as follows:

CRISPR Therapeutics A.G. (NASDAQ:CRSP) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 170 from 105 at Needham. Shares have a 122.63 consensus target price.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 194 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was started with a Buy rating and a 38 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Levi Strass & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was raised to Buy from Sell with a 23 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was started with a Buy rating and a 175 price target at Stephens.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!