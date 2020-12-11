#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
$CRSP $FIVE $ITCI $LEVI $DIS
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 11 December, as follows:
CRISPR Therapeutics A.G. (NASDAQ:CRSP) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 170 from 105 at Needham. Shares have a 122.63 consensus target price.
Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 194 price target at Goldman Sachs.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was started with a Buy rating and a 38 price target at Goldman Sachs.
Levi Strass & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was raised to Buy from Sell with a 23 price target at Goldman Sachs.
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was started with a Buy rating and a 175 price target at Stephens.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? The Signals are Flashing Bullish for this California Tech Company - December 11, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - December 11, 2020
- Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - December 11, 2020