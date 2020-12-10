Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 10 December, as follows:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 120 from 107 at Rosenblatt.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a 190 price target at UBS.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 90 from 75 at Needham.

DR Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was started with a Buy rating and assigned a 94 price target at UBS.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 500 from 400 at Raymond James.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was started with a Buy rating and assigned a 57 price target at UBS. The stock had a 53.86 consensus target price ahead of the call.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) was started with a Buy rating and a 62 price target at UBS. The stock has a $50.60 consensus target price.

