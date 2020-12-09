Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 9 December, as follows:

Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that buyers of the dip are thanking the early investors who recently sold shares and opening up a great opportunity for investors. Shares most recently closed at $25.80, and they have a consensus price target of $25.86.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the price target was raised to 175 from 138 at Citigroup. The stock had a 154.00 consensus target price ahead of the call.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 55 from 39 at Citigroup.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

