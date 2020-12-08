Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 8 December, as follows:

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) was raised to Buy from Neutral and its target price was raised to 300 from 150 at UBS. The stock has a 200.04 consensus target price.

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was started with a Buy rating and a 130 price objective at BofA Securities.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the price target was raised to 50 from 19 at UBS. It has a 30.11 consensus analyst target.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

