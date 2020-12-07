Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

$ATI $ADS $ALLY $BILL $DE

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 7 December, as follows:

Allegheny Technology Inc. (NYSE:ATI) was started with a Buy rating and a 21 price target at Benchmark. Shares were up almost 5% in Friday’s market.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) saw its target price raised to 105 from 70 at Goldman Sachs, which kept a Buy rating on the shares. That compares with a consensus target of 72 and Friday’s closing price of 83.61.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw its target price raised to 41 from 36 at Goldman Sachs, where the stock is rated Buy. The consensus price target is set at 35.31.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BILL) was started with a Buy rating and a 170 price target at Wolfe Research. The consensus target price is 118.82.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE): this heavy equipment maker is back for Y 2021. Shares have a consensus price target of 283.18.

