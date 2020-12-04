Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$CRWD $DLR $EQIX $GS $YTRA

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 4 December, as follows:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price to 200 from 190.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was started with a Buy rating and a 165 price target at Mizuho.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was started with a Buy rating and an $800 price target at Mizuho. The stock had an 843.91 consensus target price.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS): this investment bank keeps finding ways to make money in all types of environments. Shares have a consensus price target of 262.03.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was started as Buy with a 3 price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

