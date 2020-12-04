Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CRWD $DLR $EQIX $GS $YTRA

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 4 December, as follows:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price to 200 from 190.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was started with a Buy rating and a 165 price target at Mizuho.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was started with a Buy rating and an $800 price target at Mizuho. The stock had an 843.91 consensus target price.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS): this investment bank keeps finding ways to make money in all types of environments. Shares have a consensus price target of 262.03.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was started as Buy with a 3 price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!