Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy
Below are our Buy calls for Friday, 4 December, as follows:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target price to 200 from 190.
Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was started with a Buy rating and a 165 price target at Mizuho.
Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was started with a Buy rating and an $800 price target at Mizuho. The stock had an 843.91 consensus target price.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS): this investment bank keeps finding ways to make money in all types of environments. Shares have a consensus price target of 262.03.
Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was started as Buy with a 3 price target at H.C. Wainwright.
Paul Ebeling
