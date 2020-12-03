Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$DKS $KSS $MU $PTON $SFIX

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 3 December, as follows:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS): this retail stock has become especially Bullish recently. Shares they have a consensus price target of 68.32.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank. The stock has a 30.31 consensus target price.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock closed up 4.6% at 67.08 a share Tuesday after raising guidance. Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to 75 from 70.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 140 from 125 at Needham.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 46 from 34 at Needham. The stock has a 33.39 consensus target price.

