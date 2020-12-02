Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buy calls for Wednesday, 2 December, as follows:

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI) has garnered a Strong Buy rating. The luxury retailer is benefiting spike a surge in online sales and growth in China. The stock is trading at 35.26 pre-market Wednesday in NY.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 80 from 65 at Needham. Shares have a 66.15 consensus target price.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was started with a Buy rating and a 25 price target at Deutsche Bank. The rare-earths materials owner of the Mountain Pass operations is trading at 19.50 a share pre-market in NY Wednesday.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 250 from 230 at Needham. The stock has a 187.91 consensus target price.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 225 price target at Truist Securities.

