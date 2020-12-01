Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Tuesday, 1 December, as follows:

Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) transition to AI powerhouse evolves as investors and analysts see the trough in growth. Shares have a consensus price target of 167.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 190 from 170 at Needham. Shares had a 160.58 consensus target price ahead of the call.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was started as Buy with a 46 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock has a 31.50 consensus target price.

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 135 price target at Truist Securities.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was maintained as Buy at Truist Securities, with the firm noting that it hopes Salesforce does not acquire Slack.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 180 from 165 at Needham. Shares had a 152.39 consensus target price ahead of the call.

