Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Monday, 30 November, as follows:

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services for use in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage in the United States and internationally. The Goldman Sachs price target on the shares is at 535 up from 472. The Wall Street consensus target is at 446.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was founded in Y 2000 and has become the largest low-cost, low-fare carrier in Brazil, with roughly 40% market share in the country and a standardized fleet of 137 Boeing 737s. Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 11.05 from 9.70. That compares to a posted 11.14 consensus target,

Korn Ferry Inc. (NYSE:KFY) engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firms. Its solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards and benefits, assessment and succession, and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. The 35 Goldie price objective was lifted to 40. The consensus target was last seen at 38.80.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is the 2nd-largest Latin American flat steel producer, with crude steel capacity of 16.6 million tons, including 5 million of semi-finished capacity. Ternium’s facilities are located in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. The company is controlled by Techint Group, which directly owns 59% of total capital, and the market free float is 14%. Ternium sells around 80% of its products in domestic markets, and 77% of all shipments are flat steel products. Goldman Sachs boosted its price target to 30 from 23. The posted consensus target is 22.96. For our Cash Pile call, please click here.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!